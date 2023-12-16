How to Watch Clemson vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when taking on the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Clemson Tigers have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Memphis Tigers have averaged.
- Clemson is 9-0 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Clemson Tigers are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Memphis Tigers sit at 184th.
- The Clemson Tigers average just 4.6 more points per game (78.7) than the Memphis Tigers give up (74.1).
- When it scores more than 74.1 points, Clemson is 6-0.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.
- The Clemson Tigers conceded 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Clemson sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 79-70
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|W 72-67
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|W 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
