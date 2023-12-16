The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when taking on the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Clemson Tigers have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Memphis Tigers have averaged.
  • Clemson is 9-0 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Clemson Tigers are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Memphis Tigers sit at 184th.
  • The Clemson Tigers average just 4.6 more points per game (78.7) than the Memphis Tigers give up (74.1).
  • When it scores more than 74.1 points, Clemson is 6-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.
  • The Clemson Tigers conceded 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Clemson sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 79-70 Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina W 72-67 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 TCU W 74-66 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford - Littlejohn Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.