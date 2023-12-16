How to Watch the Clemson vs. Georgia State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
The Clemson Tigers (6-4) face the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Clemson vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 68.4 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.2 points, Georgia State is 3-0.
- Clemson's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.4 points.
- The 75.5 points per game the Tigers score are 13.2 more points than the Panthers allow (62.3).
- Clemson is 6-2 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
- Georgia State has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.
- The Tigers are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Panthers allow to opponents (38.6%).
- The Panthers shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Tigers concede.
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|UAPB
|W 92-66
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 83-53
|Neville Arena
|12/7/2023
|Duke
|W 80-64
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
