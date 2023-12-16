The Clemson Tigers (6-4) face the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Clemson vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 68.4 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.2 points, Georgia State is 3-0.
  • Clemson's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.4 points.
  • The 75.5 points per game the Tigers score are 13.2 more points than the Panthers allow (62.3).
  • Clemson is 6-2 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
  • Georgia State has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.
  • The Tigers are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Panthers allow to opponents (38.6%).
  • The Panthers shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Tigers concede.

Clemson Leaders

  • Amari Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
  • Dayshanette Harris: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Ruby Whitehorn: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 UAPB W 92-66 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/30/2023 @ Auburn L 83-53 Neville Arena
12/7/2023 Duke W 80-64 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/16/2023 Georgia State - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/19/2023 Air Force - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/22/2023 East Tennessee State - Littlejohn Coliseum

