The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) battle the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have knocked down.

Creighton has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 48th.

The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 76.8 the Crimson Tide allow.

Creighton is 8-0 when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.5% from the field, 8.2% higher than the 41.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Alabama is 6-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 193rd.

The Crimson Tide put up 28.2 more points per game (93.2) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (65).

When Alabama allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 5-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than when playing on the road (70.6).

When playing at home, Creighton averaged 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.7.

At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed away (69).

Beyond the arc, Alabama made fewer treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Nebraska W 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center 12/16/2023 Alabama - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

Alabama Upcoming Schedule