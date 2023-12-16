2024 NCAA Bracketology: Presbyterian March Madness Resume | December 18
What are Presbyterian's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Presbyterian ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|313
Presbyterian's best wins
On November 7, Presbyterian captured its best win of the season, a 68-62 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in the RPI rankings. Marquis Barnett, in that signature win, posted a team-best 20 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Crosby James also played a role with 14 points, four rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 71-64 at home over Citadel (No. 286/RPI) on November 13
- 81-69 on the road over North Florida (No. 343/RPI) on November 16
- 78-75 over Northwestern State (No. 357/RPI) on November 18
- 75-71 on the road over VMI (No. 358/RPI) on December 2
Presbyterian's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-3
- The Blue Hose have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five), but also have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (three).
Schedule insights
- The Blue Hose's upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Reviewing Presbyterian's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Presbyterian's next game
- Matchup: Furman Paladins vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
