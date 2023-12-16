Saturday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) and Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) at Templeton Physical Education Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-76, with Presbyterian coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 79, Kennesaw State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-2.7)

Presbyterian (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Presbyterian has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Kennesaw State is 5-3-0. A total of five out of the Blue Hose's games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Owls' games have gone over.

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 79.2 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball while allowing 68.7 per contest to rank 124th in college basketball) and have a +115 scoring differential overall.

Presbyterian wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is recording 35.3 rebounds per game (238th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.0 per contest.

Presbyterian hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (217th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Blue Hose rank 69th in college basketball by averaging 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 134th in college basketball, allowing 87.7 points per 100 possessions.

Presbyterian has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (150th in college basketball play), 1.8 fewer than the 13.3 it forces on average (95th in college basketball).

