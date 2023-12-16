Saturday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) matching up at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-57 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 82, Charleston Southern 57

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-24.4)

South Carolina (-24.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

South Carolina has gone 6-1-0 against the spread, while Charleston Southern's ATS record this season is 1-6-0. Both the Gamecocks and the Buccaneers are 2-5-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +88 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 74.7 points per game to rank 183rd in college basketball and are giving up 64.9 per contest to rank 50th in college basketball.

South Carolina wins the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. It collects 35.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 241st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8 per outing.

South Carolina connects on 9.4 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents (6). It is shooting 38.6% from deep (34th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.5%.

The Gamecocks record 101.7 points per 100 possessions (58th in college basketball), while allowing 88.4 points per 100 possessions (156th in college basketball).

South Carolina has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (24th in college basketball play) while forcing 10 (331st in college basketball).

