The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) welcome in the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern matchup.

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-21.5) 133.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-19.5) 134.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends

South Carolina has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Gamecocks games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Charleston Southern has won just one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Buccaneers games have hit the over.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), South Carolina is 69th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 53rd, according to computer rankings.

The Gamecocks were +50000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +35000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, South Carolina has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

