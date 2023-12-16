For bracketology analysis around South Carolina and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How South Carolina ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-1 0-0 38 NR 5

South Carolina's best wins

On November 19 against the Grand Canyon Antelopes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 12) in the RPI rankings, South Carolina claimed its signature win of the season, a 75-68 victory at a neutral site. The leading point-getter against Grand Canyon was B.J. Mack, who dropped 27 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

79-77 over Virginia Tech (No. 55/RPI) on November 10

89-67 at home over George Washington (No. 78/RPI) on December 1

65-53 at home over Notre Dame (No. 176/RPI) on November 28

73-68 over DePaul (No. 205/RPI) on November 17

82-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 6

South Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), South Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

The Gamecocks have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

South Carolina has drawn the 187th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Gamecocks' 20 remaining games this season, 18 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to South Carolina's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

South Carolina's next game

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Winthrop Eagles

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Winthrop Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV Channel: SEC Network+

