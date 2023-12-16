The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) after losing seven road games in a row. The Panthers are heavy favorites by 28.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 155.5.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -28.5 155.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 155.5 points.

South Carolina State has had an average of 152.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

South Carolina State's ATS record is 7-3-0 this year.

South Carolina State has won in two of the six contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Bulldogs have been at least a +1600 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

South Carolina State has an implied victory probability of 5.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 3 30% 82.5 153.2 66.3 148.1 144.8 South Carolina State 6 60% 70.7 153.2 81.8 148.1 152.9

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up just 4.4 more points per game (70.7) than the Panthers give up to opponents (66.3).

When it scores more than 66.3 points, South Carolina State is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 6-4-0 0-0 8-2-0 South Carolina State 7-3-0 0-0 6-4-0

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh South Carolina State 14-3 Home Record 4-6 7-5 Away Record 1-19 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

