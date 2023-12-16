The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) are heavy underdogs (+21.5) as they look to break a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -21.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina and its opponents have gone over 133.5 combined points in five of seven games this season.

The average point total in South Carolina's games this year is 139.6, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Gamecocks' ATS record is 6-1-0 this season.

This season, South Carolina has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Gamecocks have played as a favorite of -3000 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 96.8% chance of a victory for South Carolina.

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 5 71.4% 74.7 144.7 64.9 138.1 141.6 Charleston Southern 4 57.1% 70.0 144.7 73.2 138.1 144.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

The 74.7 points per game the Gamecocks put up are only 1.5 more points than the Buccaneers allow (73.2).

South Carolina has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 6-1-0 0-1 2-5-0 Charleston Southern 1-6-0 1-1 2-5-0

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Charleston Southern 7-8 Home Record 6-8 4-8 Away Record 3-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.