The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Carolina vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 4 BLK

15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 4 BLK Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 4 BLK

15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 4 BLK Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.