St. John's vs. Fordham: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fordham Rams (5-5) face the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Fordham matchup in this article.
St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
St. John's vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's Moneyline
|Fordham Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (-13.5)
|148.5
|-1000
|+600
|FanDuel
|St. John's (-14.5)
|148.5
|-1600
|+860
St. John's vs. Fordham Betting Trends
- St. John's has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Red Storm's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Fordham has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.
- The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this year.
St. John's Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Sportsbooks rate St. John's much higher (44th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (87th).
- The Red Storm have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +6000 at the start of the season to +12500.
- St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
