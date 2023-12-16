The Boise State Broncos are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this season's LA Bowl, where they will meet the UCLA Bruins. The game will kick off from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 16, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Boise State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

UCLA vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-2.5) 50.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCLA (-2.5) 49.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UCLA vs. Boise State Betting Trends

UCLA has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Bruins have an ATS record of 3-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Boise State has compiled a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

UCLA & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Boise State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

