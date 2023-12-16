The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
  • Winthrop has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 118th.
  • The Eagles put up 9.8 more points per game (80.8) than the Musketeers give up (71.0).
  • Winthrop is 8-1 when it scores more than 71.0 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • Winthrop scores 87.0 points per game at home, and 75.0 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Eagles are allowing 15.5 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than away (77.8).
  • At home, Winthrop makes 7.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (33.0%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 90-87 HTC Center
12/5/2023 Queens W 88-82 Winthrop Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock W 85-68 Jack Stephens Center
12/16/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/19/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

