Saturday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) and Wofford Terriers (6-4) at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 79-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Terriers are coming off of a 60-34 victory over Emory & Henry in their most recent outing on Monday.

Wofford vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Wofford vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 79, Wofford 57

Other SoCon Predictions

Wofford Schedule Analysis

The Terriers picked up their signature win of the season on November 29, when they took down the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who rank No. 279 in our computer rankings, 63-54.

The Cavaliers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Wofford has two losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Wofford 2023-24 Best Wins

63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 279) on November 29

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 344) on November 14

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 353) on November 11

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Evangelia Paulk: 8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)

8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24) Maddie Heiss: 14.5 PTS, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

14.5 PTS, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66) Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65) Indiya Clarke: 6.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers put up 66.8 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 57.5 per contest (74th in college basketball). They have a +93 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game.

