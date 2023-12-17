Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Duke

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 27-4

7-3 | 27-4 Odds to Win ACC: +275

+275 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 89-68 vs Hofstra

Next Game

Opponent: Baylor

Baylor Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. North Carolina

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-8

7-3 | 23-8 Odds to Win ACC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 87-83 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Clemson

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-4

9-1 | 27-4 Odds to Win ACC: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 79-77 vs Memphis

Next Game

Opponent: Queens

Queens Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Virginia

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-5

9-1 | 26-5 Odds to Win ACC: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th

97th Last Game: W 56-54 vs Northeastern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

8-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win ACC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th

250th Last Game: W 86-50 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

6. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-10

8-3 | 21-10 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

64th Last Game: W 73-51 vs Vermont

Next Game

Opponent: American

American Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

7. Wake Forest

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

6-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th

148th Last Game: W 83-59 vs NJIT

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware State

Delaware State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Syracuse

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-13

8-3 | 17-13 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 83-63 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: Niagara

Niagara Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

9. NC State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: L 79-70 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Louis

Saint Louis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

10. Boston College

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-3 | 18-13 Odds to Win ACC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: W 86-80 vs St. John's

Next Game

Opponent: Lehigh

Lehigh Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

11. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 15-16

8-2 | 15-16 Odds to Win ACC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: W 84-77 vs La Salle

Next Game

Opponent: Stonehill

Stonehill Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Florida State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-18

4-5 | 13-18 Odds to Win ACC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 68-57 vs SMU

Next Game

Opponent: North Florida

North Florida Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-19

6-3 | 10-19 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: W 82-81 vs Penn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMass

@ UMass Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Louisville

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-25

5-6 | 6-25 Odds to Win ACC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 169th

169th Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: W 85-63 vs Pepperdine

Next Game

Opponent: Kentucky

Kentucky Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

15. Notre Dame

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-25

4-6 | 6-25 Odds to Win ACC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 72-68 vs Georgetown

Next Game