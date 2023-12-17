Will Adam Thielen cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Adam Thielen score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Thielen's team-best 827 yards receiving (63.6 per game) have come on 85 catches (113 targets) and he has scored four touchdowns.

Thielen has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Adam Thielen Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0 Week 12 @Titans 3 1 2 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 6 3 25 0 Week 14 @Saints 7 5 74 0

