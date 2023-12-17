Will Anthony DeAngelo Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 17?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Anthony DeAngelo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Anthony DeAngelo score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
DeAngelo stats and insights
- In two of 19 games this season, DeAngelo has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
DeAngelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|5:39
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|9:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
