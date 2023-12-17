The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers' 65.8 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 65.7 the Gamecocks allow.

When it scores more than 65.7 points, Coastal Carolina is 5-1.

Jacksonville State is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.

The 62.6 points per game the Gamecocks record are 8.3 fewer points than the Chanticleers allow (70.9).

Jacksonville State is 2-1 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

When Coastal Carolina gives up fewer than 62.6 points, it is 4-0.

This season the Gamecocks are shooting 37% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Chanticleers concede.

The Chanticleers make 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 58.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 58.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG% Deaja Richardson: 18.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68)

18.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68) Alancia Ramsey: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 38.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 38.2 FG% Dalanna Carter: 7.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

