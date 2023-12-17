How to Watch the Furman vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) take the court against the Furman Paladins (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Furman vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Paladins average only 2.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats give up (71.7).
- Furman has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.
- Kentucky has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Wildcats score only 4.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Paladins give up (66.9).
- When Kentucky puts up more than 66.9 points, it is 4-0.
- Furman is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 39.9% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Paladins concede defensively.
- The Paladins shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Wildcats concede.
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.0 FG%
- Tate Walters: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)
- Sydney Ryan: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59)
- Niveya Henley: 12.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Bob Jones
|W 124-44
|Timmons Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|L 61-58
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/14/2023
|Elon
|W 73-47
|Timmons Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/31/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Timmons Arena
