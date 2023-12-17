Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Capitals on December 17, 2023
Tom Wilson and Sebastian Aho are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at PNC Arena on Sunday (starting at 6:00 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (26 total points), having registered 11 goals and 15 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Martin Necas has 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Seth Jarvis' 21 points this season have come via 10 goals and 11 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Wilson's 10 goals and seven assists in 27 games for Washington add up to 17 total points on the season.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Dylan Strome is a top offensive contributor for Washington with 17 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added five assists in 27 games.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|6
