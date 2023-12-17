The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Martinook light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

  • Martinook has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • Martinook has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 1.5% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:26 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:07 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:04 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 4-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

