With the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) matching up on December 17 at TIAA Bank Field, Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: NBC

Lamar Jackson vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Lamar Jackson 2023 Stats Trevor Lawrence 13 Games Played 13 66.8% Completion % 66.6% 2,934 (225.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,261 (250.8) 16 Touchdowns 17 6 Interceptions 10 644 (49.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 259 (19.9) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 215.5 yards

: Over/Under 215.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

This season, the Jaguars are 20th in the NFL in points allowed (22.3 per game) and 24th in total yards allowed (357.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 265.2 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 24th in the NFL with 6.9 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Jaguars have been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by surrendering 92.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with 4.0 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Jacksonville is sixth in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 35.4%. It is 19th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 56.4%.

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 228.5 yards

: Over/Under 228.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Ravens Defensive Stats

