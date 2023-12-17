Bookmakers project the Carolina Panthers (1-12) to put up a fight in their attempt to break their six-game losing streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 35 points.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Panthers. The Panthers' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play the Falcons.

Panthers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-3) 35 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-3) 34.5 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

Carolina vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Carolina is 3-9-1 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have an ATS record of 3-8-1 as 3-point underdogs or greater.

There have been four Carolina games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

Atlanta has gone 4-9-0 ATS this season.

The Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Atlanta games have hit the over on five of 13 occasions (38.5%).

