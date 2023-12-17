Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly Women's SEC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
SEC Power Rankings
1. South Carolina
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 99-29 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bowling Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. LSU
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
- Last Game: W 81-36 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Coppin State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
- Last Game: W 67-36 vs Robert Morris
Next Game
- Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
4. Alabama
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
- Last Game: W 70-54 vs UL Monroe
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th
- Last Game: W 81-63 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Colorado State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)
6. Auburn
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
- Last Game: W 67-39 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Opponent: Washington State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
- Last Game: W 72-50 vs Lipscomb
Next Game
- Opponent: Dayton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. Arkansas
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: W 68-54 vs Samford
Next Game
- Opponent: Illinois
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. Florida
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
- Last Game: W 115-37 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
- Last Game: W 84-56 vs Mississippi Valley State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. Georgia
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
- Last Game: L 64-53 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
12. Tennessee
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 72-63 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: Wofford
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
13. Missouri
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
- Last Game: W 69-66 vs Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: UMKC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
14. Kentucky
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
- Last Game: W 75-45 vs Furman
Next Game
- Opponent: Lipscomb
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
