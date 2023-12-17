Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will play the Washington Capitals at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Jarvis' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 19:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Jarvis has a goal in seven games this year out of 30 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Jarvis has a point in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Jarvis has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 3 21 Points 0 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

