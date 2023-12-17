Will Teuvo Teravainen Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 17?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Teuvo Teravainen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Teravainen stats and insights
- Teravainen has scored in eight of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Teravainen has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Teravainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:20
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|12:55
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:48
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
