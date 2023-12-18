Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Bamberg County, South Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bamberg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Williston-Elko High School at Denmark-Olar High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 18
  • Location: Denmark, SC
  • Conference: 1A - Region 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.