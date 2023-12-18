South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Berkeley County, South Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cross High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Cross, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carvers Bay High School at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cane Bay High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
