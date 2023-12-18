Monday's game between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) at TD Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-71 and heavily favors Charleston (SC) to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 82, Coastal Carolina 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston (SC) (-11.5)

Charleston (SC) (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

Charleston (SC) has a 3-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Coastal Carolina, who is 5-2-0 ATS. The Cougars have hit the over in five games, while Chanticleers games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars score 75.2 points per game (176th in college basketball) and allow 74.7 (269th in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

The 37.8 rebounds per game Charleston (SC) averages rank 132nd in the country. Its opponents record 37.0 per outing.

Charleston (SC) makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (41st in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc (268th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.2%.

The Cougars average 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (217th in college basketball), and give up 92.9 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball).

Charleston (SC) has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.9 per game (103rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (168th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.