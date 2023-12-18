South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chester County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Chester County, South Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwestern High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Chester, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buford High School at Great Falls High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Great Falls, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
