Monday's game at TD Arena has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) matching up with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-71 victory, as our model heavily favors Charleston (SC).

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023

6:00 PM ET

Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 82, Coastal Carolina 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC)

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston (SC) (-11.5)

Charleston (SC) (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

Charleston (SC)'s record against the spread so far this season is 3-6-0, while Coastal Carolina's is 5-2-0. A total of five out of the Cougars' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Chanticleers' games have gone over.

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game, with a +19 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.4 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and give up 78.3 per outing (322nd in college basketball).

Coastal Carolina ranks 12th in the country at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 38.4 its opponents average.

Coastal Carolina makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (111th in college basketball), 3.1 fewer than its opponents.

Coastal Carolina has lost the turnover battle by two per game, committing 12.7 (250th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (294th in college basketball).

