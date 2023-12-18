The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

Coastal Carolina is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 36th.

The Chanticleers put up 5.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Cougars give up (74.7).

Coastal Carolina is 2-4 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged away (68.7).

At home, the Chanticleers gave up 68.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they allowed away (79.9).

Coastal Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (26.8%).

