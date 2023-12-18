Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) will face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Coastal Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ben Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Frankie Policelli: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Policelli: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|233rd
|72.6
|Points Scored
|76.3
|149th
|281st
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|81.6
|345th
|159th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|38.4
|24th
|43rd
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.7
|21st
|67th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|8
|128th
|235th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.7
|155th
|133rd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.9
|312th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.