On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (9-11) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TSN, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams delivers 13.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Hornets.

The Hornets are receiving 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Gordon Hayward this season.

The Hornets are getting 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington this season.

The Hornets are getting 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.

Terry Rozier is putting up 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes puts up 19.6 points, 5.5 assists and 9.1 boards per game.

Pascal Siakam averages 20 points, 7.2 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field.

Dennis Schroder averages 15.9 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jakob Poeltl averages 11.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

OG Anunoby puts up 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 40% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hornets vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Hornets 111.2 Points Avg. 113.8 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 122.2 46.2% Field Goal % 47.3% 33.7% Three Point % 37.1%

