The Famous Toastery Bowl will feature the Old Dominion Monarchs hitting the field against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Old Dominion is putting up 350.8 yards per game on offense (95th in the FBS), and rank 76th on the other side of the ball, yielding 386.2 yards allowed per game. Western Kentucky is putting up 29.8 points per contest on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.2 points per game (87th-ranked) on defense.

Below in this article, we will give you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Old Dominion Western Kentucky 350.8 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396 (62nd) 386.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (109th) 150 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (116th) 200.8 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (19th) 17 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (78th) 16 (71st) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (3rd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 56.9% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 166 rushing yards on 122 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kadarius Calloway has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 594 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Keshawn Wicks has racked up 551 yards on 110 carries, scoring four times.

Reymello Murphy's 495 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has collected 27 receptions and three touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has caught 23 passes while averaging 35.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey has been the target of 54 passes and compiled 29 catches for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed leads Western Kentucky with 3,317 yards on 288-of-469 passing with 31 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 477 yards, or 39.8 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well. Young has also chipped in with 17 catches for 183 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has piled up 69 carries and totaled 310 yards with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley's 963 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 75 receptions on 109 targets with 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has 41 receptions (on 60 targets) for a total of 436 yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Easton Messer's 48 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 416 yards and four touchdowns.

