The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the UNC Asheville Bulldogs have averaged.

South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the South Carolina State Bulldogs rank ninth.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs put up an average of 69.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 75.0 the UNC Asheville Bulldogs allow.

South Carolina State is 2-1 when it scores more than 75.0 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina State is putting up more points at home (77.3 per game) than on the road (64.9).

At home the South Carolina State Bulldogs are conceding 74.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they are away (85.9).

At home, South Carolina State makes 5.5 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more than it averages on the road (4.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.3%) than on the road (24.2%).

