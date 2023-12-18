South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 18
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Asheville, North Carolina
- Venue: Kimmel Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UNC Asheville
|-13.5
|149.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- South Carolina State has played seven games this season that have had more than 149.5 combined points scored.
- South Carolina State's games this year have had a 151.2-point total on average, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, South Carolina State has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread.
- South Carolina State has been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and has walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.
- This season, the South Carolina State Bulldogs have been at least a +725 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Carolina State has a 12.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UNC Asheville
|4
|66.7%
|82.4
|151.4
|75
|157.2
|151.8
|South Carolina State
|7
|63.6%
|69
|151.4
|82.2
|157.2
|153.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends
- The South Carolina State Bulldogs score an average of 69 points per game, six fewer points than the 75 the UNC Asheville Bulldogs give up.
- When it scores more than 75 points, South Carolina State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UNC Asheville
|0-6-0
|0-0
|4-2-0
|South Carolina State
|7-4-0
|4-3
|6-5-0
South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UNC Asheville
|South Carolina State
|13-0
|Home Record
|4-6
|10-6
|Away Record
|1-19
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-3-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-10-0
|79.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.1
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-3-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.