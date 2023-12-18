The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-6) play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The UNC Greensboro Spartans score an average of 65.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 67.4 the South Carolina Upstate Spartans give up.

UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

South Carolina Upstate has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans record just 4.6 more points per game (58.5) than the UNC Greensboro Spartans give up (53.9).

South Carolina Upstate is 5-2 when scoring more than 53.9 points.

UNC Greensboro has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 58.5 points.

This year the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are shooting 40.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the UNC Greensboro Spartans concede.

The UNC Greensboro Spartans shoot 41.3% from the field, just 0.2% higher than the South Carolina Upstate Spartans allow.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Trinity Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 26.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

8.7 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 26.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Isabell West: 10.4 PTS, 60.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.4 PTS, 60.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Rebekah Gordon: 10.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%

10.5 PTS, 46.2 FG% AC Markham: 5.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

5.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Jeni Levine: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

