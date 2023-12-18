The Charlotte Hornets, with Terry Rozier, face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 135-82 loss versus the 76ers, Rozier put up six points.

Now let's dig into Rozier's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.1 23.7 Rebounds -- 3.4 3.1 Assists -- 7.1 8.2 PRA -- 33.6 35 PR -- 26.5 26.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.2



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 12.6% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.1 per contest.

He's connected on 2.7 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.3.

The Raptors are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 114.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors are 16th in the league, conceding 43.8 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.1 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are 16th in the league, giving up 13.0 makes per contest.

Terry Rozier vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 40 21 2 13 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.