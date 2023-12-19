Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Berkeley County, South Carolina today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stall High School at Stratford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Dorchester High School at Stratford High School