The Bundesliga has three matches on its Tuesday schedule -- continue reading for anytime goal scorer odds from around the league.

Top Bundesliga Goal Scorer Odds Today

Lois Openda, RB Leipzig (-125)

Opponent: Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 10

Niclas Fullkrug, Borussia Dortmund (+110)

Opponent: FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 5

Sebastian Haller, Borussia Dortmund (+120)

Opponent: FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 0

Andrej Kramaric, TSG Hoffenheim (+120)

Opponent: SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 5

Maximilian Beier, TSG Hoffenheim (+120)

Opponent: SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 6

Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig (+125)

Opponent: Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 3

Paris Josua Brunner, Borussia Dortmund (+140)

Opponent: FSV Mainz

Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund (+160)

Opponent: FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 4

Yussuf Poulsen, RB Leipzig (+170)

Opponent: Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 3

Timo Werner, RB Leipzig (+170)

Opponent: Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen Games Played: 11

11 Goals: 2

Donyell Malen, Borussia Dortmund (+180)

Opponent: FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 5

Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund (+180)

Opponent: FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 3

Ihlas Bebou, TSG Hoffenheim (+185)

Opponent: SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 1

Marius Bulter, TSG Hoffenheim (+185)

Opponent: SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 1

Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig (+185)

Opponent: Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 4

Today's Bundesliga Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel RB Leipzig @ Werder Bremen 12:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! SV Darmstadt 98 @ TSG Hoffenheim 2:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! FSV Mainz @ Borussia Dortmund 2:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+!

