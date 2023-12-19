How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, December 19
Today's Bundesliga slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is RB Leipzig squaring off against Werder Bremen.
Info on live coverage of today's Bundesliga action is available for you.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig journeys to play Werder Bremen at Weserstadion in Bremen.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RB Leipzig (-185)
- Underdog: Werder Bremen (+390)
- Draw: (+350)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs SV Darmstadt 98
SV Darmstadt 98 makes the trip to face TSG Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: TSG Hoffenheim (-235)
- Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+500)
- Draw: (+380)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Borussia Dortmund vs FSV Mainz
FSV Mainz travels to play Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (-210)
- Underdog: FSV Mainz (+450)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.