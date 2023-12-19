The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. This contest will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Braden Norris: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Des Watson: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Rubin: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK Greg Dolan: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Dame Adelekun: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Charleston Southern vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 255th 71.2 Points Scored 70.8 262nd 165th 70.2 Points Allowed 72.9 224th 245th 31.8 Rebounds 30.9 276th 344th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 7.6 292nd 80th 8.7 3pt Made 7 217th 62nd 15.8 Assists 12 263rd 285th 13.4 Turnovers 13.9 312th

