The Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 42.4% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
  • Citadel is 5-3 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 234th.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.2 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 67.8 the Fighting Irish allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.8 points, Citadel is 4-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Citadel is scoring 79.3 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging away (67.4).
  • At home, the Bulldogs allow 61.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 72.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Citadel knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (5.6 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (34.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ N.C. A&T W 85-68 Corbett Sports Center
12/5/2023 Pfeiffer W 88-60 McAlister Field House
12/14/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 86-71 TD Arena
12/19/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
12/30/2023 Toccoa Falls - McAlister Field House
1/3/2024 Western Carolina - McAlister Field House

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.