Citadel vs. Notre Dame December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Citadel Bulldogs (5-4) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network.
Citadel vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Citadel Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tae Davis: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Roper: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carey Booth: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Notre Dame Players to Watch
Citadel vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Citadel AVG
|Citadel Rank
|351st
|61.9
|Points Scored
|69.3
|283rd
|75th
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|57th
|167th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|34.8
|117th
|241st
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|199th
|255th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.2
|198th
|305th
|11.1
|Assists
|10.8
|318th
|94th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|10.1
|59th
