Tuesday's contest between the Clemson Tigers (6-5) and Air Force Falcons (7-4) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Clemson, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Tigers are coming off of a 78-72 loss to Georgia State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Clemson vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 74, Air Force 64

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature win of the season came in an 80-64 victory on December 7 over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins

80-64 at home over Duke (No. 30) on December 7

92-66 over UAPB (No. 163) on November 26

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 247) on November 12

71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 297) on November 6

85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 331) on November 10

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 18.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.4 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

18.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.4 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Dayshanette Harris: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Ruby Whitehorn: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 27.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

3.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 27.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Maddi Cluse: 8.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 75.2 points per game to rank 71st in college basketball and are allowing 70.9 per outing to rank 292nd in college basketball.

