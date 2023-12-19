The Air Force Falcons (5-4) play the Clemson Tigers (5-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This contest will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Clemson vs. Air Force Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Players to Watch

Amari Robinson: 16 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayshanette Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force Players to Watch

Robinson: 16 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.