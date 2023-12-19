The Furman Paladins (4-5) meet the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Carter Whitt: 9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Pjay Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Garrett Hien: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Furman vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

Furman Rank Furman AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank 48th 82.3 Points Scored 77 138th 339th 80.8 Points Allowed 71.1 187th 144th 34.2 Rebounds 33 193rd 215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.2 310th 54th 9.1 3pt Made 6.9 228th 20th 17.8 Assists 14.8 105th 316th 14 Turnovers 11.8 175th

