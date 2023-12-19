The Furman Paladins (4-5) meet the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Furman vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Furman Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Players to Watch

  • JP Pegues: 16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Carter Whitt: 9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Pjay Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Garrett Hien: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • Pegues: 16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Whitt: 9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Smith: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hien: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Furman vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison

Furman Rank Furman AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank
48th 82.3 Points Scored 77 138th
339th 80.8 Points Allowed 71.1 187th
144th 34.2 Rebounds 33 193rd
215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.2 310th
54th 9.1 3pt Made 6.9 228th
20th 17.8 Assists 14.8 105th
316th 14 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.