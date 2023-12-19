The Furman Paladins (5-6) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5 points.

Furman vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Furman -13.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Furman Betting Records & Stats

Furman's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 158.5 points seven times.

Furman's matchups this year have an average total of 168.5, 10.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Paladins are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Furman has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Paladins have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -1200 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for Furman.

Furman vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Furman 7 87.5% 86.5 166.1 82.0 152.8 158.1 Presbyterian 2 20% 79.6 166.1 70.8 152.8 142.5

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

The Paladins score 86.5 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 70.8 the Blue Hose allow.

Furman is 2-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Furman vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Furman 2-6-0 0-1 7-1-0 Presbyterian 5-5-0 1-0 6-4-0

Furman vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits

Furman Presbyterian 4-0 Home Record 3-3 0-4 Away Record 3-1 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-0-0 92.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.7 87.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.8 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

